Waterloo Region leaders react to pause on provincial facilitator plan

Municipal leaders in Waterloo Region are eager to hear the provincial government’s next steps for assigning regional facilitators in some parts of southern Ontario.

The intention of the facilitators was to assess certain regional governments to ensure they’re operating efficiently and effectively, particularly when it comes to building houses. Former housing minister Steve Clark previously committed to naming people to the positions by Monday.

On Monday, Ontario’s current housing minister Paul Calandra announced on social media that he is reassessing the plan.

“Our government is working hard to ensure municipalities are properly equipped to meet their housing targets and get shovels in the ground,” Calandra said.

“As such, I will be reviewing the previously-stated intention to appoint facilitators to assess regional governments in Durham, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe County, Waterloo and York to ensure the province’s approach supports our goal of getting more homes built in these fast-growing regions.”

We’re working hard to ensure municipalities are equipped to meet their housing targets - and we’re making sure we get this right.



Find out more👇 pic.twitter.com/lPjl4zxgKd — Paul Calandra (@PaulCalandra) September 11, 2023

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he’s not surprised by the new minister’s decision to delay the move, given the size of the portfolio to become familiar with.

“We continue to be ready to work with the provincial government and our area municipal partners to make sure we’re getting as many homes built as quickly as possible,” Vrbanovic said.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said the continued delays in the facilitator plan seem to be causing a distraction.

“I was hopeful that the process had gone forward far enough that they would know who the provincial facilitators were by now and the new minister would still have moved forward, but that’s not that case,” McCabe said.

“We do have 59 politicians governing our region of 630,000 people, so I was looking forward. We’re always looking to see how we can do government more efficiently.”

Minister Calandra went on to say the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing would provide an update on next steps by the end of September.