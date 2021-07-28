WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region's vaccine task force is hosting walk-in clinics at schools in early August in a bid to get youth fully vaccinated before school starts.

Youth aged 12 to 17 and their family members are able to receive first or second doses at the walk-in vaccine clinics, which run from Aug. 4 to 14 across the region.

No appointments are required and free parking is available.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for youth 12 to 17 in Canada.

As of Wednesday, more than 82.5 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 12 and older have now received at least one dose, while 67.52 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Individuals are considered fully immunized two weeks after receiving a second dose.

Here is where the school clinics will be located and their hours:

FIRST WEEK: AUG. 4 TO 7

Ressurection Catholic Secondary School

455 University Ave. West, Kitchener

Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School

185 Myers Rd., Cambridge

Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECOND WEEK: AUG. 11 TO 14

Grand River Collegiate Institute

175 Indian Rd., Kitchener

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Southwood Secondary School

30 Southwood Dr., Cambridge

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Huron Heights Secondary School

1825 Strasburg Rd., Kitchener