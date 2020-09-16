KITCHENER -- Three hospitals in the Region of Waterloo are set to receive more than $3 million in provincial funding for upgrades, repairs and maintenance.

The funding is part of the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, which will help hospitals maintain infrastructure and ensure a safe environment for patients receiving care.

The funding will be allocated as follows:

$658,295 to Cambridge Memorial Hospital to replace the heating system in Wing C

$1,238,425 to St. Mary's General Hospital to work on north-facing building exterior, air handling units and roof

$1,364,765 for Grand River Hospital for elevator replacement, floor and ceiling replacements, brick repairs, replacement of electrical switchgear, upgrading to building automation at Freeport Campus, and ambulance bay roof replacement and reverse osmosis systems at KW Campus

“Maintaining hospital infrastructure is another example of how our government is ensuring that Ontarians have access to health care services they can depend on, especially during these unprecedented times,” Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in a news release. “Our ongoing investments to support essential projects like repairing roofs and windows and adding more isolation spaces can make a big difference to a patient's experience. It’s part of our plan to build the capacity we need to end hallway health care in Ontario.”

The provincial government said the funding will help hospitals address urgent issues, like upgrades and repairs. The money will also help with the province's response to COVID-19, like upgrading HVAC systems, creating isolation rooms and enhancing infection prevention and control measures.

“As our communities continue to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, our government is supporting our region’s hospitals with funding to make necessary improvements so they can continue providing local residents with the highest quality of care possible," a joint statement from Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris and Kitchener-South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee said. "This $3 million investment in local hospital infrastructure will help ensure patients and their families in Waterloo Region continue to access world-class care in safe and accessible facilities."

The funding is part of a $175-million provincial investment in 129 hospitals across Ontario. Of that funding, $50 million is for COVID-19-related projects, the province said in a news release.