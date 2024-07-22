KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen wanted after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS

    Makail Mohamed, 16, seen in a photo provided by police. (Submitted/WRPS) Makail Mohamed, 16, seen in a photo provided by police. (Submitted/WRPS)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.

    Police said the teen, Makail Mohamed, escaped Ray of Hope Secure, located on Queen Street, on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

    He was last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

    The teen is wanted on a warrant for Escape and Being at Large Without Excuse.

    Police released a photo of Mohamed.

    If you see him, police said do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

