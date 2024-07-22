Teen wanted after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
Police said the teen, Makail Mohamed, escaped Ray of Hope Secure, located on Queen Street, on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.
He was last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.
The teen is wanted on a warrant for Escape and Being at Large Without Excuse.
Police released a photo of Mohamed.
If you see him, police said do not approach him but call 911 immediately.
