Teen wanted after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.

Police said the teen, Makail Mohamed, escaped Ray of Hope Secure, located on Queen Street, on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

He was last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

The teen is wanted on a warrant for Escape and Being at Large Without Excuse.

Police released a photo of Mohamed.

If you see him, police said do not approach him but call 911 immediately.