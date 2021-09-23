Waterloo Region businesses brace for backlash as vaccine passport rollout continues

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver