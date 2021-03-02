KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 46 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the region's total to 10,790.

That number includes 10,129 resolved cases and 228 deaths, leaving 419 active cases in the region. Of those, 40 people are in hospital, including six who are getting care in the ICU.

Public health officials added more than 5,300 tests to its total on Tuesday. There have been 377,016 total tests done in the region since the pandemic began.

Taking into account that number, the region's positivity rate rose to three per cent on Tuesday, up from 2.8 on Friday, when it was last updated. The effective reproduction estimate—or the number of new cases per active case in the community—stayed steady at 1.1.

Public health officials also reported four outbreaks to the region's total on Tuesday, including one each at a child-care centre, a retirement home, a manufacturing facility and a congregate care setting.

ONTARIO-WIDE PICTURE

Provincially there were fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past week.

With 966 cases on Tuesday, there have been 302,805 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario since the pandemic. That includes 285,262 recoveries and 6,997 deaths.

Eleven of those deaths were reported in the 24 hours before the province's Tuesday update.

There are more than 10,500 active cases of the disease across Ontario.