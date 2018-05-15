

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex will be expanding over the next couple of years.

At a council meeting on Monday evening, $2.1 million in funding was approved to grow the recreation centre on Father David Bauer Drive.

The money will be used to complete design and planning on a number of new features including a 22,000-square-foot seniors’ centre.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $26.6 million.

The facility currently houses an arena, an indoor track and pool, and bookable rooms.

City officials expect construction to take two years and will be completed by spring or summer of 2021.