The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary.

Through-out the year the facility will be hosting monthly activities to honour the milestone.

Sunday afternoon, families were invited for face-painting, crafts, skating and swimming.

“It’s awesome that we’re able to come here and have a sense of community. It is really special to have an amazing complex like this,” says Waterloo resident Janette Keller.

The public skate was free and the public swim only cost 25 cents.