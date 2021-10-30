Search underway for missing 14-year-old in Waterloo
14-year-old Angelica MacDonald was last seen in the area of Ellis Crescent (@WRPSToday)
Waterloo -
Police are searching for 14-year-old Angelica MacDonald who was reported missing on Saturday in Waterloo.
In a tweet posted at 1:44 p.m., police said MacDonald was last seen in the area of Ellis Crescent.
MacDonald is described as 5’1’’ with dyed blonde hair and last seen wearing:
- Grey jean jacket
- Grey t-shirt
- Black leggings
- Slippers and socks
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.