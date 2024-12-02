Waterloo police dog heads for retirement

One of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s police dogs is getting ready to pause and enjoy the quiet life.

Police Service Dog Ranger has been with the service for eight years. During that time, Ranger was sent out more than 600 times and is credited with helping conduct 85 arrests and 50 evidence seizures.

“Obviously our relationship is extremely close. I’ve worked with Ranger for 8 years, I’ve had him since he was 11-months [old],” Constable Abdul Zalmay, Ranger’s handler, said in a video released by police.

He said he and Ranger were first paired up in 2017 and he is extremely proud of the work they have done together.

Since then, the duo has been almost inseparable, working and living together 24 hours a day.

“He’s a big goofball. He’s switched on when he needs to do the job, but when he’s at home he’s the biggest goofball around. He’ll run around and do the oddest things you can think of.”

Waterloo Regional Police Service PSD Ranger sits in a police vehicle in this undated photo. (Submitted: Waterloo Regional Police Service)

That bond will not be broken as Ranger looks forward to a new life.

“I’m very excited and happy to be able to keep him after retirement and give him the life he deserves and that he’s earned,” Zalmay said. “It’ll be nice for the final sendoff into retirement and just take his equipment off and let him be a dog. That’s ultimately what I want for him.”

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s canines are trained in a variety of disciplines from tracking and apprehending suspects, to locating missing people, recovering stolen or missing property or evidence and detecting contraband like drugs, firearms, ammunition and currency.

At the end of his final tour of duty, Ranger strolled by a line of officers and police personnel applauding all his hard work.

They had one last surprise for the dedicated canine: as he approached the exit, he was greeted by a hail of bright green tennis balls.

Now that his work is done, his biggest decision will be which one to play with first.