

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Local kids are geared up for the school year thanks to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The WRPS collected 1,000 backpacks and lunch bags for children in need as part of its second annual Backpack Challenge.

During the project, the police asked the community to donate backpacks, school supplies, gift cards and lunch bags.

The donations are then delivered to children in need within the region.

In a video posted to the WRPS YouTube account, officers are shown distributing the school supplies to Chicopee Community Centre, Mill Courtland Community Centre and the Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region.

"We're loading up all these cruisers and I'm very proud on behalf of all the members, the incredible support we've had from our community," said Chief Bryan Larkin in the video.

The KW Rangers also pitched in, donating more than 30 backpacks to the cause this year.

Last year, more than 1,400 backpacks, $4,500 in gift cards and thousands of school supplies were collected during the challenge