Waterloo man under investigation after pedestrian hit in Brampton
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:16PM EST
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
A 75-year-old man from Waterloo is under investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brampton.
Peel Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a 54-year-old man being struck.
The driver remained on scene until emergency crews arrived, according to officials.
The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation. No charges have been laid.