

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man has been charged after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel last week.

Provincial police say the man was driving on Perth Line 86, west of Road 135 in Perth East when the crash happened. That was around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

The man reportedly fell asleep while travelling west, hitting four other vehicles that were heading east on Line 86 as well as a bus that was heading west.

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver, 74, was charged with careless driving. He was also issue a provincial offence notice.

In a press release, Perth OPP say that 20 per cent of fatal crashes are linked to fatigue.

They recommend trying to drive with a passenger, keeping the inside of the vehicle cool, and eating lighter meals before driving.