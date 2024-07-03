KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man charged with sexual assault at Fergus store

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    A Waterloo man has been charged with a sexual assault at a Fergus store.

    Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on April 30 at a retailer on St. Davis Street.

    Details of the incident have not been shared publicly.

    The suspect was initially described as a tall, heavy set man who was believed to be between 50 and 60-years-old. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, blue spandex shorts, white sneakers and a dark-coloured hoodie.

    Jeffery L. M. Cazabon, 47, has now been charged with sexual assault.

    Anyone with additional information that could help with the police investigation is asked to call the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News