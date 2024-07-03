Waterloo man charged with sexual assault at Fergus store

A Waterloo man has been charged with a sexual assault at a Fergus store.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on April 30 at a retailer on St. Davis Street.

Details of the incident have not been shared publicly.

The suspect was initially described as a tall, heavy set man who was believed to be between 50 and 60-years-old. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, blue spandex shorts, white sneakers and a dark-coloured hoodie.

Jeffery L. M. Cazabon, 47, has now been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information that could help with the police investigation is asked to call the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.