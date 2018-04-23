

CTV Kitchener





It will be a few more weeks before Waterloo’s city-run sports fields are open to the public.

City officials said Monday that no soccer or baseball fields would open until May 14.

“With the recent snow event and wet weather, staff are asking residents and sports groups to please stay off the fields until they are officially opened for the season,” the city said in a press release.

The fields at Old Oak Park and Waterloo’s cricket fields are expected to be able to open on May 19 as originally scheduled.

Kitchener’s public sports fields have also seen their opening dates pushed back to May 14, while officials in Guelph and Brantford are targeting May 11 and May 15 respectively as opening dates.