With sports fields still sitting under a layer of snow, several local cities have announced that their openings will be delayed.

The City of Kitchener said Friday that it was requesting people stay off the city’s outdoor fields until May 14.

It looks like spring is finally on it's way! We know you must be eager to get out & enjoy the nice weather, but please keep off of the sportsfields until May 14 to allow the fields to dry properly after the ice melts. Check field conditions: https://t.co/BsVHn8N7NN — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) April 20, 2018

In Guelph, city officials are targeting May 11 as an opening date for baseball diamonds and May 18 as an opening date for other sports fields.

“Delaying the official opening by about 11 days will help us maintain the integrity of our sports fields and provide safe playing conditions for our users,” the city said in a statement posted to its website.

Guelph’s tennis and beach volleyball courts were expected to open April 30 as scheduled.

In Brantford, city officials said their targeted May 1 opening date for outdoor sports fields would not be met. May 15 has been set as a new target.