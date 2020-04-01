KITCHENER -- A Waterloo firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Richard Hepditch confirmed the news Wednesday night, saying the results of the test were confirmed on Monday by Waterloo Region Public Health officials.

Hepditch says the firefighter last reported to work at Fire Station #1 at 216 Weber Street North last week.

Eight other staff members who were in contact with the firefighter have been self-isolating since. Hepditch says so far none are showing any symptoms.

The chief also notes that so far no other staff have been showing symptoms relating to this case.

The affected firefighter is now recovering.

The chief also noted that starting Thursday one of the trucks from Station #1 will be operating out of the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex to further practice physical distancing.

He notes this plan was already in place, but has now been accelerated due to the positive case.