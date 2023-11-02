Waterloo farm says people can find purpose for pumpkins past peak season
A Waterloo, Ont. farm says people can find a purpose for pumpkins beyond Halloween by bringing the pumpkin patch to their plate.
Good Family Pumpkins says to think twice before taking the pumpkin off your front porch and bringing it to the trash.
"The orange ones are a little tougher and can tolerate a little more cold weather and frost," said Karen Good, the farm's co-owner.
Oct. 31 is considered the end of pumpkin season, but people can still find a tasty use for them.
"Making muffins or loaves or cakes or pies," said Good.
Roasting the seeds are also a great option, she says.
Good adds the key is bringing pumpkins that haven’t been carved or painted inside before it becomes too cold and they get soft.
Then people can dice or purée them, and store in the freezer.
"People want to stock up for the winter," Good says.
Pumpkins are used as a key ingredient in some winter meals that are sure to warm you up, she says.
"I've heard people make soup out of every kind of pumpkin we sell," Good said.
"And if you wanted it a little bit on the savoury side, what you can do is season it and just add it to soups and stews, which is absolutely delicious," said chef Emily Richards.
Richards also suggests cutting the pumpkin into larger chunks in order to sauté it in a skillet with oil, garlic and seasoning. Then add tomato sauce for a nice compliment to a main dish.
"We had it tossed with pasta or even just as a side dish with roast pork or beef," Richards said.
DON'T FORGET THE SQUASH
Squash is also a fan favourite at Good Family Pumpkins.
They have many varieties, which will be sold at their roadside stand well into November.
"The jester, the celebration or carnival squash, starry night," Good said, rhyming off some types of squash they have.
In many recipes, pumpkin is interchangeable with squash.
And it's a food the Good family encourages people to have a year-round relationship with.
"Every day, almost. Almost every day we eat squash," said Good, chuckling.
Click here to check out some of the pumpkin-related recipes chef Emily Richards developed.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
London
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
According to police, Potters Road is closed between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.
-
London family wakes up to stranger in their home
Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
Windsor
-
Riverside Drive westbound lane reopens after active investigation
Windsor police have reopened a section of Riverside Drive after an active investigation.
-
Data connected to hospital cyberattack has been published: hospital officials
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.
-
Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.
Barrie
-
Senior faces careless driving charges after double-fatal crash in May
On May 11,OPP attended a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
SS Keewatin arrives at its new home in Kingston, Ont.
The historic SS Keewatin has arrived at its new home in Kingston, Ont., marking the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic steamliner.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death at local bank
Emergency crews were called to investigate a sudden death at a bank on Lasalle Blvd. in New Sudbury on Thursday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Long-time Sparks Street jewellery store to close
Alyea's Jewellers will be closing its doors after 62 years in business.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit increases by over $4B, province launches new 'infrastructure bank'
The Ontario government is forecasting larger than anticipated deficits while also pledging to invest an additional $3 billion in a new “infrastructure bank” to help spur community development.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Two men seriously injured in shooting at Eglinton East pub
Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting at a pub in the Eglington East area in Scarborough overnight.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police operation underway at Longueuil high school
Police say they are responding to a 'threat' at a high school on Montreal's South Shore.
-
'It's a disgrace': Quebec MNA breaks down in tears after CAQ rejects motion calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi broke down in tears on Thursday after being outraged by the CAQ government's refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
-
Hydro-Quebec to spend up to $185 billion to increase capacity, reliability
Quebec's public hydroelectric utility says it plans to spend up to $185 billion by 2035 to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
-
Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Manitoba joins calls for fairness over carbon tax
Manitoba is joining other provinces looking for fairness over the carbon tax.
-
Manitoba to open shelters 24/7 during the cold: Kinew
Manitoba will open homeless shelters for 24 hours a day during the cold.
Calgary
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 3-5)
Ten of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Edmonton
-
Police seize $1.8M in cocaine in largest bust in EPS history
The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
ICBC warns that danger to pedestrians spikes during fall, winter months
Police and volunteers handed out safety reflectors Thursday in Vancouver to increase awareness of the danger to pedestrians on B.C.'s roads during the fall and winter months.