Waterloo family launches fundraiser to build cancer centre for kids

KITCHENER -

A Waterloo family wants to raise $50 million to improve children's cancer care in Waterloo Region.

Their goal is to build what they call a "world class children's care centre" at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, so families don't have to travel to other communities for treatment.

Joy Stewart and Brian Santos say they got the idea after their own experience with pediatric cancer care.

Their daughter, Scottie, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer at the age of three months.

"I would give up anything for it to be me instead of her," said Stewart.

The family has been travelling between Waterloo to McMaster's Children Centre in Hamilton for chemotherapy, sometimes up to five days a week.

"It's a lot exhausting, and it's also emotionally draining because by the time you get there unfortunately, it's so busy," said Stewart. "You never know when chemo will start."

Scottie's courage has inspired them to create "Scotland's Yard Fundraiser" in the hopes of providing pediatric cancer care in Waterloo Region.

"If we could take or help families with one less thing to worry about, which is travel, that would be a huge win," said Santos.

"This is absolutely the kind of thing we need right here, so families don't have to be apart," said Paul McIntyre Royston, president of the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

He says the hospital could use new equipment, like a $6 million PET scan and a $5 million linear accelerator.

"Each of these are critical equipment that helps us diagnose. Some of them help treat, with radiation and cancer in such a sophisticated and better way."

Royston said the need for service is critical considering there are about 200 kids locally in need of cancer care.

"We are absolutely underserved with our health care infrastructure."

Some of the money raised will also go toward setting up a careship fund for families who are burdened by associated costs.

The fundraiser aims to give families a more seamless journey during an already difficult time.

"The sooner, the better," said Stewart.

Both Stewart and Santos hope to see to the cancer centre in place by 2035.