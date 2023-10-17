Waterloo council approves $2.5 million for 'winter bubble' over Laurier’s University Stadium

City of Waterloo councillors unanimously approved a motion to contribute $2.5 million for the renovation of Wilfrid Laurier University Stadium to add a new winter cover to protect the field.

The goal is to winterize the facility for year-round use with the help of the city’s one-time capital grant.

The city’s financial contribution covers only some of the renovation project that has four phases. Phase one is expected to begin this winter with turf and field work. The winter cover or bubble is expected to be put up the following winter. The entire project carries a price tag of between $80 million and $100 million.

In addition to the bubble, there will also be the replacement of the stadium field and turf on Seagram Drive, scoreboard and lighting.

University Stadium bubble rendering. (Submitted/Wilfrid Laurier University)

COMMUNITY BENEFITS

In exchange for financial support, the City OF Waterloo will use the renovated facility to meet the needs of the growing city.

The city said local sports teams and in anyone else in the community will be able to use the field.

“Demand for sport facilities is high in the City of Waterloo, and the addition of year-round access to a high-quality, artificial turf field will provide much-needed field space for more local sport organizations, while supporting opportunities for sport tourism and larger events,” the city said in a statement after the Monday night council meeting.

The term of the agreement between the city and the university will be for 10 years with an option to extend in the future.

This story will be updated.

Wilfrid Laurier's University Stadium seen on Oct. 17, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly)