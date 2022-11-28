Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old

An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.

At Monday night’s Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) meeting, trustees will get an update on the board’s progress on recommendations outlined in a review of a November 2021 incident that saw a four-year-old Black child removed from a Kitchener school by police.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered the review in February 2022 after community advocates spoke out about the incident.

“Mom is traumatized. Mom is heartbroken. Not only has the school failed the boy, it has failed the mom,” Fidelia Ukueje, president of the group Nigerians in the Region of Waterloo, told media, standing in front of the school board office on Feb. 23.

Ukueje said the family was devastated after police were called to John Sweeney Elementary School in Kitchener to remove their four-year-old son who was said to be “in crisis.”

“In their own language, he was just too active,” Ukueje said.

Two days later, Lecce called it “unacceptable” and launched a review.

“No child in this province or country should have police called on them,” Lecce told CTV News on Feb. 25.

At first, the then director of education, Loretta Notten said sometimes calling the police is a necessary course of action.

“I will take umbrage to the allegation that there is systemic racism in our board,” Notten told reporters following a Feb. 28 board meeting.

Notten took that statement back a week later and issued an apology, but some advocacy groups weren’t impressed.

“Right now, this is lip service, and we don’t want that,” Lena Thibeh co-founder of the Black Parent Council KW said.

In April, the school board said it would immediately begin implementing some of the 14 recommendations that came from the provincial review, despite continued criticism from some who said they spoke to the family involved.

“They went above and beyond to satisfy the narrative that they have in their minds about this little child – a four-year-old, a toddler – and criminalized this child,” said Charline Grant, co-founder of the group Parents of Black Children.

In the summer, the family filed a lawsuit against the school board seeking $1 million in damages plus court costs. The suits statement of claim alleges the board discriminated against the student because of his race and cognitive impairment and failed in its duty to properly care for him.

“He was told that he was not allowed to play with the other children, and he was routinely segregated from the class in a separate isolation room,” the suit alleges.

Some of the recommendations from the province include hiring Black consultants and professionals and amending staff policies to ensure racism and forms of discrimination are subject to disciplinary measures. The province recommended the steps be completed within a year.

The board says some of the recommendations, like the hiring of Black consultants, “is not a realistic request within a year.” But the report says the board has improved its employment webpage in the hopes of attracting more diverse staff.

Monday’s board meeting starts at 6 p.m. This story will be updated.