Waterloo-based drone maker acquired for US $200 million
An unmanned aerial vehicle is seen inside the Aeryon Labs facility in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:40PM EST
A Waterloo drone maker has been acquired by a US company.
Aeryon Labs makes unmanned aerial systems that are used by the company FLIR Systems.
On Monday, Aeryon announced that FLIR is expected to buy the company in a US $200 million deal.
The drone maker will become part of FLIR’s government and defence unit.
Aeryon has been supplying police forces and fire departments with drones for over a decade, as well as servicing about 20 militaries around the world.