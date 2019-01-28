

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo drone maker has been acquired by a US company.

Aeryon Labs makes unmanned aerial systems that are used by the company FLIR Systems.

On Monday, Aeryon announced that FLIR is expected to buy the company in a US $200 million deal.

The drone maker will become part of FLIR’s government and defence unit.

Aeryon has been supplying police forces and fire departments with drones for over a decade, as well as servicing about 20 militaries around the world.