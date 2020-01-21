You won’t see them accepting an award on prime time television, but a local technology company is quietly racking up Emmy Awards.

Waterloo-based Dejero won its second Emmy trophy this week in the category of ‘Video over Bonded Cellular Internet’.

The company’s technology allows video to be broadcast live on television using internet connectivity.

In a release, Dejero says their technology has transformed broadcasting by allowing more live content with greater flexibility in terms of where broadcasters can transit from.

This is the second Emmy Award win for Dejero, last year they were awarded excellence in engineering creativity.

CTV Kitchener uses Dejero technology in its broadcasts.