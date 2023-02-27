Water main break creates icy conditions in Waterloo

A broken water main created icy conditions and disrupted water to residents in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

Crews were working on Monday morning to make the repair on Amos Avenue.

The City of Waterloo said the break had been isolated and repair crews secured the site.

The water main break happened in front of Centennial Public School.

The Waterloo Region District School posted a notice on the school’s website to confirm the school would be open on Monday.

It said a water truck would connect to the school to ensure a supply of potable water.

The notice asked parents to avoid Amos Avenue and keep the roadway clear for school buses.

The city said area residents had been notified of a possible water disruption and crews would be working on repairs throughout the day on Monday.