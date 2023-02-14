Water main break closes section of King Street East in Kitchener

A section of King Street East in Kitchener has been shut down as crews work to repair a water main break that was discovered around noon Tuesday.

King Street East is closed between Fairway Road and River Road East.

The City of Kitchener says the water is off at a large residential complex and a residence nearby.

It’s expected to take around eight hours to repair, with water expected back on by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.