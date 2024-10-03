KITCHENER
    • Police looking for video footage as part of Kitchener break-in investigation

    A photo of a Nissan vehicle provided by Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A photo of a Nissan vehicle provided by Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for video footage of a white Nissan as part of an ongoing break-in investigation.

    The incident happened at a home on Udvari Crescent in Kitchener on Sunday around 9:40 p.m.

    Three suspects went into the home, stole property and left the area.

    The homeowner was inside at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

    Residents are asked to check their surveillance footage for a while two-door Nissan Altima with black rims that was in the area between 9 p.m .and 10 p.m.

    Anyone with more information is asked to email BEVT@wrps.on.ca or call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255

