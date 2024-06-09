'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
Over 400 people came together at Green Lane Sports Complex in Paris, Ont. for the "Miles for MacKinnon" run.
"My brother Dylan was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November of last year," said Jack MacKinnon. "The community really rallied around him, he raised a massive GoFundMe, and decided he wanted to pay it back, so we got together and organized a local charity run."
In total, the run was able to raise over $25,000.
"As people started rolling in, I was like, 'wow'," said Dylan. "I started to feel a little overwhelmed, but in a good way.
"I was told I'd never run again, but today we did."
The opening ceremonies featured remarks from OPP Chief Superintendent Dan Early as well as Commissioner Thomas Carrique.
"From the start of the diagnosis, when Dylan spent 22 days in the hospital, there was nonstop visitors and love and support from people," said Dylan's mother Anne MacKinnon. "I keep forgetting that [this run] is actually for Dylan because it's so large."
Both Dylan and his family are hoping the event can continue to grow in coming years.
"People have been super supportive and grateful we've put this on," said Dylan. "I'm looking forward to the future and what this can turn into."
