Warning of possible flooding in low-lying areas

Residents who live in low-lying areas are being warned about the possibility of localized flooding.

On Monday, people in Woolwich were urged to stay away from waterways.

The quickly flowing water had also completely covered a section of Three Bridges Road.

The township said it’s keeping a close eye on West Montrose Family Camp, as they expect the river may flood the lower portion of the campground.

In the County of Brant, Burford Lions Art Cadman Park has been closed due to flooding.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said the spring melt has resulted in elevated water levels in the watershed.

“Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard,” they said in a statement Friday.

The GRCA is reminding parents to keeps kids and pets away from rivers and streams.