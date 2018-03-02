

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted by police for allegedly breaching his parole could be in Waterloo Region.

Provincial police say 48-year-old Gerald Conway broke his parole while serving a two-year sentence for committing multiple break-ins.

He is described as being white, 5’6” and 194 pounds, with blue eyes, tattoos on his neck and arms, and brown hair but a shaved head.

In addition to Waterloo Region, police say he spends time in Grey-Bruce and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone who has any idea where Conway might be is asked to contact the OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or call Crime Stoppers.