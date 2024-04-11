Wanted man arrested in Hamilton
A federal offender known to visit the Cambridge, Hamilton, and Six Nations reserve areas has been arrested.
Hamilton police arrested 46 year-old Colin Palmer after he breached his day parole and went missing on April 6, 2024.
He is serving a two year, ten month sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking..
