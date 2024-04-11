KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man arrested in Hamilton

    Ontario Provincial Police provided a photo of Colin Palmer, a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Ontario Provincial Police provided a photo of Colin Palmer, a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    A federal offender known to visit the Cambridge, Hamilton, and Six Nations reserve areas has been arrested.

    Hamilton police arrested 46 year-old Colin Palmer after he breached his day parole and went missing on April 6, 2024.

    He is serving a two year, ten month sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking..

