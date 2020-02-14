KITCHENER -- Brantford police have arrested a suspect in a fatal Brantford shooting, but are still looking for another.

The shooting happened on the morning of Feb. 8 at the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East.

A 42-year-old man was killed. Two others remain in hospital.

In a Friday press release, police announced that they had arrested 22-year-old Shajjad Hossain Idrish.

He's facing nine charges, including murder and a number of firearm offences. He was reportedly arrested in London.

Two other people, who police have not identified, have also been arrested.

Police are still searching for another suspect in this shooting, 35-year-old Roger Earl van Every.

He's facing four charges, including murder.

Van Every is described as an Indigenous man, five feet nine inches and 170 lbs.

He's got dark hair and brown eyes, as well as a tattoo of the number 13 on his upper right arm.

Police say he is related to the victims of another fatal shooting in Brantford, but have said that the investigations are unrelated.

Officials say he may be in Brantford or Hamilton.