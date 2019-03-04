

Police are looking for a man from Kitchener in connection to kidnapping and first degree murder in Thunder Bay.

Musab Khamis Saboon, 27 of Kitchener, is currently at large.

According to Saboon's father, the wanted man will soon be turning himself in.

Thunder Bay police echoed that statement in a press conference today.

"We have received information that he is in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, and he's possibly going to turn himself in to Waterloo Regional police today," says Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, is also wanted in connection to the death of 40-year-old Lee Chido.

Chiodo was found in a remote, industrial part of Thunder Bay more than a week ago with a gunshot wound. Police will not say whether he died from that wound or if he was killed elsewhere and dropped off.

David Hui, 47, of Thunder Bay has already been arrested. He was charged with kidnapping and first degree murder. He appeared in court Monday morning.

Investigators are calling this a targeted incident involving the drug community, but would not elaborate on if or how the men knew each other.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saboon and Hardy-Fox to contact them.

Anyone who sees them are asked not to approach, calling Saboon dangerous.