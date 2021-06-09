WATERLOO -- In the wake of an anti-Muslim attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of the same family and left a nine-year-old boy in hospital, many groups in Waterloo Region are planning vigils.

Here are some of the vigils and rallies planned for this week:

MUSLIM SOCIETY OF GUELPH VIGIL & WALK

When: Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 286 Water St., Guelph

In lieu of flowers and candles, residents are asked to contribute a small plant to a memorial garden or donate to the society's Anti-Racism Fund. Masks and social distancing are required.

MUSLIM ASSOCIATION OF KITCHENER DRIVE-BY RALLY

When: Friday, June 11, 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Drive-by Waterloo regional police headquarters at 200 Maple Grove Rd., Cambridge

Residents are asked to wear and display green at the drive-by rally.