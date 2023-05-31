Viewing parties scheduled to cheer on Kitchener's own Jamal Murray in NBA Finals

Kitchener is transforming into Nuggets nation.

The city is hosting a series of watch parties to cheer on their own Jamal Murray as his Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The game one party will be hosted by Bobby O'Brien's in downtown Kitchener Thursday. Fans can either sit on the patio or bring a lawn chair to watch in the courtyard.

Game two will also be shown at Bobby O'Brien's Sunday, while the party will move to Stanley Park Community Centre for game three on June 7.

Plans for the following games will be announced at a later date.

Carl Zehr Square will be lit blue and gold, the colour of the Denver Nuggets, on game nights.