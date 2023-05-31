Viewing parties scheduled to cheer on Kitchener's own Jamal Murray in NBA Finals
Kitchener is transforming into Nuggets nation.
The city is hosting a series of watch parties to cheer on their own Jamal Murray as his Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
The game one party will be hosted by Bobby O'Brien's in downtown Kitchener Thursday. Fans can either sit on the patio or bring a lawn chair to watch in the courtyard.
Game two will also be shown at Bobby O'Brien's Sunday, while the party will move to Stanley Park Community Centre for game three on June 7.
Plans for the following games will be announced at a later date.
Carl Zehr Square will be lit blue and gold, the colour of the Denver Nuggets, on game nights.
BREAKING | Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Eyewitness accounts: A glimpse inside N.S. fire damaged neighbourhoods
A burnt metal frame of a trampoline offers a tiny trace of the young family who until Sunday, lived on Jenna Lane.
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Alleged Russian 'spy' whale now in Swedish waters
A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian 'spy' has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.
Orcas ramming boats doing some 'teenage roughhousing': UBC researchers
Gangs of killer whales have been causing chaos off the coast of Spain for the past few years, ramming into hundreds of boats, causing expensive damage to some and even sinking three since 2020. And UBC researchers have a theory why.
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
Man suffers serious injury in possible moving mishap
Officers were called to Maitland and Grey streets at 8 a.m. where witnesses said a male was found suffering from a suspected foot injury.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Victoria Hospital
An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.
Council seeks to curb greenhouse gas emissions despite colleague’s 'Climate Change Warriors' criticism
There’s no sugar-coating the challenge facing London if the community is to meet its greenhouse gas targets in the Climate Emergency Action Plan.
Highway 3 reopenes after multi-vehicle crash
A section of Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex has reopened following a lengthy closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.
'Canola for a cause' truck vandalized
There is outrage online after an antique truck parked for photo ops at an Essex County canola field was vandalized.
Rodney man arrested with stolen vehicle
Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Howard Road near Selton Line in Howard Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police search for suspects after Barrie sign damaged
Barrie police are trying to catch vandals who caused damage to the Barrie sign on Simcoe Street.
Assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville leads to another arrest
Huntsville OPP has charged a third suspect in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash in Gravenhurst
Bracebridge OPP is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Gravenhurst Wednesday morning.
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for July 1 celebrations, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country!"
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Beware the angry birds near the Rideau Canal
Nesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.
-
WEATHER | The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough buses
The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
5 changes in Quebec's Bill 96 that come into effect June 1
Last year, Quebec’s Bill 96 became law, which brought sweeping changes to the Charter of the French language. Sections of the new law will come into effect on June 1, the one-year anniversary of the bill receiving royal assent.
Man stabbed in downtown Montreal; family member arrested
A 42-year-old man was stabbed and injured early Wednesday morning in downtown Montreal. Police (SPVM) believe the suspect, a 23-year-old man, is related to the victim.
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
Mayor wants ring of 24/7 shelters around Downtown Winnipeg
Winnipeg's mayor is proposing a plan to create a ring of 24/7 shelters around downtown Winnipeg which he says will help get those experiencing homelessness out of bus shelters and into safe spaces.
Winnipeg crews respond to fire at abandoned home in Elmwood
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) spent nearly two hours battling a blaze at a vacant home in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area on Tuesday evening.
2 homes damaged in early morning fire in southeast Calgary
Officials say an early morning fire in southeast Calgary is under control, but two homes were damaged.
Kevin J. Johnston sentenced in Delburne, Alta., COVID protest
Former Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was back in Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Friday, May 26 to answer to charges stemming from a protest in Delburne in April 2021.
Orange islands in a blue sea: Why Alberta's urban-rural political divide still exists
The electoral map has been recoloured, but Alberta's rural blue hasn't budged an inch.
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
Firearms complaint prompted shelter-in-place order for Lac La Biche, Alta: police
A shelter-in-place order issued for a hamlet in northeastern Alberta has been lifted.
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter says
Frontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.
'This has looked like a war zone for years': What's next for Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp?
B.C.'s housing minister promises "big changes" are coming to Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp. But critics aren't buying it, saying the province has known about the notorious encampment for years and done nothing.
Vancouver woman alerting dog owners after disturbing discovery
A Vancouver woman is spreading the word after discovering pieces of bread filled with safety pins while walking her dog Tuesday morning near Ontario street and 3rd Avenue.