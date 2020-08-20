KITCHENER -- A Brantford, Ont. family is thankful that their dog was rescued from a fire that broke out on Thursday evening.

Video from the scene shows the moment that a firefighter emerged with the pooch in his arms, and shows the family overjoyed that the dog was saved.

Officials said that the family and one of their dogs were able to get out right away. The other dog was inside for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to rescue it.

Incredible viewer viz from a house fire in Brantford, the moment a firefighter came out of the home with the family dog they throught was lost, more on this tonight at 11:30 @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/Zs3yH7mtz4 — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) August 21, 2020

The fire on Ludlow Crescent broke out just before 4:30 p.m.

"Crews when they arrived had a working fire in the garage areas that extended into the attic and took over the remainder of the home,” explained Brantford Fire Department Platoon Chief Norm Lemay.

Neighbours say they heard a loud sound before watching the fire and smoke fill the air.

"I came out of the house and heard a large bang. It must have been the garage door blowing off," remembered neighbour Karen Having.

" I came out the smoke was billowing out of the door, the flames were so intense."

Three fire stations and four trucks responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation, but fire officials said the home is likely a total loss.

"The fire damage is extensive. It has progressed through the main level of the home," Lemay said.

"There is going to be displacement from the home for a considerable amount of time. Damage is in excess of $400,000."

Both dogs were taken to the vet as a precaution, and they're expected to make a full recovery.