Video released in Cambridge sexual assault investigation

Waterloo regional police have released a photo and video of a man officers are trying to identify as part of a sexual assault investigation in Cambridge.

In a media release, police said the assault was reported at a restaurant in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road around noon on July 3.

Police believe the man “specifically targeted” the female victim.

He’s described as Black, in his 40s, around 5’7’’ tall and wearing a neon green shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.