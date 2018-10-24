

CTV Kitchener





The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has confirmed to CTV that the Victoria Street bridge will re-open to traffic on the evening of Oct. 28.

A major artery from Kitchener to Guelph, the bridge on Victoria Street North has been closed to traffic for the construction of a new bridge across Highway 85 since February.

The original date set for re-opening was next month, meaning the bridge will re-open earlier than anticipated.

In June, four months into the project, construction was less than halfway done, which nearby business owners feared might delay the project.

Retailers and restaurant owners in the area immediately around the bridge said they had been bracing for big drops in their sales volume, and largely received what they expected to.

The project was estimated to cost $18.7 million.