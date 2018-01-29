

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The Victoria Street Bridge was supposed to be shut down as of Monday, January 29, 2018.

Crews on scene said the closure has been delayed due to the anticipated snowfall.



Looks like the bridge is NOT fully closing today. Crews on scene say it's just lane closures for now. No word on when the bridge will actually close. @CTVKitchener @KristaSimpson pic.twitter.com/DSOPMkT6Z6 — Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczurCTV) January 29, 2018

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed the bridge closure will be postponed until Tuesday as a result of weather.

On Monday morning two lanes were closed, reducing the bridge to one lane of traffic each way.

The bridge is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks to build a larger one as part of the Highway 7 expansion project.



The contractor told CTV the demolition of the structure is scheduled for Saturday, February 10 going into Sunday. He said that is weather dependent as well.

The bridge is scheduled to be shut down until November 2018.