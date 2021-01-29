KITCHENER -- One person has died following a head-on collision with a dump truck in Guelph on Friday evening.

Guelph police say two vehicles collided on Stone Road East near Victoria Road South shortly after 5 p.m.

Ornge Air Ambulance was originally called to the scene, but was cancelled before it arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a 44-year-old man from Toronto, was taken to hospital with a broken ankle and several broken toes. The 51-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with general aches and pains.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Dietrich.

"With these situations, with these tragedies, it's always the worst part of the job," said Sgt. Christopher Probst.

Friends of Dietrich told CTV News he left an impact on many people's lives, always had a smile on his face, made everyone laugh, and describe him as a gentle person with a beautiful heart.

Police say Dietrich was heading westbound in a Mazda 3, the dump truck was heading eastbound, and the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes.

Guelph police add that it's unknown what caused the crash and they will continue to investigate, but no charges will be laid.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stephanie Villella