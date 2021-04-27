KITCHENER -- Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Woodstock on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on 37th Line between Road 92 and 88.

OPP investigation determined that a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was extricated, taken to a local hospital, but later died due to his injuries.

He has been identified as Stephen Davey, 36, or Cambridge.

The road was closed for the majority of the night and reopened just before midnight.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Oxford County OPP.