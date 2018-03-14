

CTV Kitchener





Charges are expected to be laid in connection with a crash which left a 24-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Boomer Line, near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.

The man killed in the crash had been loading equipment into a trailer which was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car. The car continued on down the road, hitting a hydro pole. Its driver was not injured.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Lawrence Horst Brubacher, a Wallenstein resident.