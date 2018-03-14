Featured
Victim of deadly crash near St. Clements identified
One person was killed when a car hit a stopped trailer on Boomer Line in Wellesley Township on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Emma Ens / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Charges are expected to be laid in connection with a crash which left a 24-year-old man dead.
The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Boomer Line, near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.
The man killed in the crash had been loading equipment into a trailer which was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car. The car continued on down the road, hitting a hydro pole. Its driver was not injured.
Police identified the victim Wednesday as Lawrence Horst Brubacher, a Wallenstein resident.