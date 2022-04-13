Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the school board said 11 students from Alma Public School were on board the bus at the time of the accident, along with one student from Elora Public School. None were seriously injured.
“This is a terrible situation and our thoughts are with the teacher's family and loved ones, students, and the entire Alma Public School community,” Heather Loney, communications manager for UGDSB, said in the statement. “We will do whatever we can to support the family, students and staff.”
The school board said both Alma Public School and Elora Public School were open on Thursday.
A crisis response team and trauma support staff are at Alma Public School to support students and staff, the school board said.
Emergency services were called to the collision at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line, north of Elmira, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the children or the driver of the school bus were seriously injured, police said.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, investigators remained on-scene and planned to keep the road closed as they continued to collect evidence.
