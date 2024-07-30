KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Victim hospitalized after assault at Kitchener residential building

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three suspects after an assault in Kitchener sent a victim to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police said the assault happened at a residential building in the Highland Crescent area around 1 p.m. Monday.

    They were told two males and a female assaulted the victim and took off, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

