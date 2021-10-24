Vehicle rollover in Kitchener leaves woman in life-threatening condition
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Kitchener -
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash in Kitchener on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene on New Dundee Road around 1 a.m.
Police told CTV the woman lost control of her Ford pickup truck causing it to leave the road, roll through a ditch, and end up in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
The woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
In a tweet posted at 2 a.m., police said New Dundee Road was closed between Pinnacle Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard. Westbound lanes on Highway 401 is also closed at Homer Watson Boulevard.