

CTV Kitchener





Police are now investigating two robberies at the same convenience store in Cambridge.

The Little Short Stop store on Dundas Street South was robbed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and again around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

A knife was allegedly used in the first robbery. Waterloo Regional Police have not said whether any weapons were seen during Monday’s robbery.

In both cases, police say, the store was robbed by a man who walked inside and demanded money.

Saturday’s suspect is described as being white, thin, about 5’8” tall and likely in his 20s. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants and boots.

Police say Monday’s suspect was wearing a black waist-length coat with a hood, as well as black gloves, black shoes and a dark balaclava, and was seen leaving the store headed toward Franklin Boulevard. He is described as being 5’8” tall and having an average build.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.