

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.

They say a man entered the Short Stop on Dundas Street South, near Franklin Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He showed the clerk a knife and demanded cash before fleeing the store.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5’8 and with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with black pants and boots.