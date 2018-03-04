Featured
Man robs convenience store at knifepoint
The Short Stop on Dundas Street South, near Franklin Boulevard, in Cambridge. (Mar. 4, 2018)
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.
They say a man entered the Short Stop on Dundas Street South, near Franklin Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
He showed the clerk a knife and demanded cash before fleeing the store.
The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5’8 and with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with black pants and boots.