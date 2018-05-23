

CTV Kitchener





A new concert venue in Kitchener has a busy lineup for its inaugural summer.

On The Grand, an outdoor venue on the Bingemans grounds, will make its debut next month for the Ever After electronic music festival.

Other shows lined up for the 25-acre space include a July 20 concert by Sean Paul, a July 21 appearance by Barenaked Ladies, and an Aug. 19 stop by the I Love 90s Tour, which boasts a lineup including Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Coolio.

A press release announcing On The Grand’s existence boasts of its 16,000-person capacity, “picturesque” setting, and parking and camping capabilities.