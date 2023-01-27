Van towed away from area of sudden death investigation in Perth County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.

Police have provided few details, other than a sudden death investigation is underway in the area.

The area is secluded with plenty of farmland.

“I’d seen a lot of suspicious lights up through the swamp and I decided to see what was going on,” nearby resident Ross Jantzi told CTV News. “I went up there and obviously the road was closed and they told me at that point that the investigation was going on. [It’s] not really a surprise because it’s sort of a secluded area, feel sorry for whatever happened.”

On Friday morning, a van with 'Five Star Custom Concrete Ltd.' written on the side could be seen sitting in the ditch at the side of the road. It was pulled out and towed away around 10:30 a.m.

Perth Road 122 is closed between Line 50 and Line 52.

Const. Kimberly Lyon said the road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A van with 'Five Star Custom Concrete Ltd.' emblazoned on the side is towed away from the area. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)