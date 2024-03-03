UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than tradition techniques.
Researchers believe the blood analyzing method can one day save lives.
“We want to know if this person had or did not have fentanyl or any other opioid that we can do in a very fast amount of time,” said co-author of the study, Emir Nazdrajić.
Researchers believe it's twice as fast as other techniques and they can test dozens of samples at once.
“We can do 96 samples at the same time from one station and we can analyze all of them two minutes sequentially for each,” Nazdrajić said.
Using their method, researchers place blood on a well-plate with a buffer. It is then put in a machine before a solid phase micro-extraction probe is used to enhance the drug of interest.
“We will take these fibres quickly, rinse them in the water just to remove any non-specific attachments or outlets from the blood and introduce them to our instrument for analysis,” Nazdrajić said.
It is like a high-capacity sensor that can give doctors quicker insight.
Emir Nazdrajić uses the machine that analyzes the samples. (CTV News/Chris Thomson)
“Immediate intervention of the physician requires information and this device provides the required information for the physician to take an action,” said Dr. Janusz Pawliszyn, corresponding author of the study and a professor in the department of chemistry.
According to the Government of Canada’s website, more than 40,000 people died in the country from opioid toxicity in the first six months of 2023. More than 80 per cent of those involved fentanyl.
The goal with this new method is to not stop at opioids – but expand it further, to be used to detect other drugs and certain types of diseases.
“We are looking at anti-cancer drugs as well as applications related to the organ transplant to make sure the organ performs correctly,” said Pawliszyn.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Haley says she no longer feels bound by the GOP pledge requiring her to support the eventual nominee
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates.
German defense minister said leaked audio is part of Russia's 'information war' against West
Germany's defense minister on Sunday described Russia's leak of a conversation by ranking German military officers to be part of Russia's “information war” against the West, and that the aim was to create discord within Germany.
Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins
The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.
Cancer patient dragged by New York City bus, partially paralyzed, awarded US$72.5 million in lawsuit
A Florida woman who says she was struck and dragged by a New York City bus and left partially paralyzed has been awarded US$72.5 million in her lawsuit against the city's transit agency.
Here’s why North Americans drive on the right and the U.K. drives on the left
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti's main prison in escalating violence
At least three people have been killed and hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.