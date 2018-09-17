

CTV Kitchener





A family in Midland reported that an urn containing the ashes of their infant daughter was stolen from their business.

Police were investigating the incident, which was reported on Sept. 14.

“The urgency to return this item back to the rightful owners, the victims in this occurrence, is great,” said Cst. David Hobson with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Brianna Marchildon-Zandona and Ben Cote noticed that the urn was not where it usually was at their tattoo shop.

Family photos and a Father’s Day card were also missing, making the family believe it to be taken by someone who knows them.

“It’s not fair, I’ve already lost her,” said Marchildon-Zandona through tears.

She and Cote have said that it can be turned in without questions, saying they would not press charges.